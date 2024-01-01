  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Mad Mark Farms

Mad Mark Farms

We're gonna make you weed
All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

7 products
Product image for Grape Ape
Flower
Grape Ape
by Mad Mark Farms
Product image for Amnesia
Flower
Amnesia
by Mad Mark Farms
Product image for Mad Lime
Flower
Mad Lime
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 22.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grape Pre-rolls 5-pack 5g
Pre-rolls
Grape Pre-rolls 5-pack 5g
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 18%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mad Mango
Flower
Mad Mango
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 28.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mad Lemon
Flower
Mad Lemon
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 22.04%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mad Sleepy
Flower
Mad Sleepy
by Mad Mark Farms
THC 22.5%
CBD 0%