Bruce Banner Terp Stick 0.75g

HybridTHC 21%CBD

Our state of the art facility allows us to produce some of the top testing concentrates available to patients today

From our closed loop system to our solvent-less rosin presses, mad terp labs strives to produce the most potent medicine in the cannabis industry

Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
35% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
