No need to wait for the kief compartment in your grinder to fill up. Mad Terp Labs cannabis plants are abundant in glorious trichomes, the likes of which contain potent amounts of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds. After the thorough sifting process our plants go through during extraction, the resulting kief is as powerful as it is rich in terpene flavor, for an all-around killer combo that is perfect for dipping your joint or topping your bowl.
Corleone Kush is a mostly indica hybrid cannaibs strain that, like its fictional Godfather namesake, is definitely powerful. Its sour citrus aroma with darker notes of incense is telling of its Pre-98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush genetics. This potent strain flowers in 8 weeks and produces dense flowers. Its heavy indica properties make Corleone Kush an ideal choice for pain relief and insomnia, though its potency may bring on more sativa-like energetic effects for some consumers.
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) is a premier extraction company in Arizona that serves up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Highly regarded by dabbers all across Arizona, the MTL brand offers top shelf extracts derived from the best flower from the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only the finest cannabis concentrates can provide. MTL offers a wide array of concentrates including THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Shatter and Live Sauce Cartridges, to name a few. Time after time, patients count on Mad Terp Labs to deliver consistent quality, patient engagement and product development. Recently, MTL dropped all-new Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate Cartridges! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!