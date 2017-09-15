No need to wait for the kief compartment in your grinder to fill up. Mad Terp Labs cannabis plants are abundant in glorious trichomes, the likes of which contain potent amounts of cannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds. After the thorough sifting process our plants go through during extraction, the resulting kief is as powerful as it is rich in terpene flavor, for an all-around killer combo that is perfect for dipping your joint or topping your bowl.