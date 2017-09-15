Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Corleone Kush Terp Stick 0.75g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Corleone Kush effects
87 people told us about effects:
87 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
