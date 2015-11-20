Loading…
Logo for the brand Mad Terp Labs (MTL)

Mad Terp Labs (MTL)

Grandpa Larry OG

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 22%CBD

Grandpa Larry OG effects

Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!