Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Grandpa Larry OG
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
Grandpa Larry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
