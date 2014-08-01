Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
XL CBD Diamond x Khalifa Kush Sauce 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Khalifa Kush, or Wiz Khalifa OG, is a hybrid that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa, who claims it descended from an OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush is supposedly unavailable to the public, but those who have acquired strains under this name say that the effects and aromas are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.
Khalifa Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
378 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
