About this product
Madame Munchie's White Choco Mini Macs... 5 White Chocolate Almond dough bites (with Chocolate Marzipan filling).
With 20 mg of THC each for a total of 100mg THC in every sealed plastic tube, they are shelf-stable, no refrigeration required.
Serving suggestion: Keep them chilled in the refrigerator for a decadent, refreshing snack.
White Choco Mini Macs pair well with Fleur to help get the party started!
About this brand
Madame Munchie
Madame Munchie is a multi-award winning edible manufacturer founded in 2014. We combine the gourmet quality of French pastries with only the best, natural, locally sourced California ingredients and sustainable, sungrown cannabis. Each handcrafted batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter is lab tested for potency, purity and consistent dosage levels. We are bringing artisanal quality from our farm to your table.