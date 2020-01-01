The Marijuana Policy Group, LLC (MPG) was formed in 2014 as a collaborative effort between researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder Business Research Division and BBC Research & Consulting in Denver. Researchers from these entities have offered custom economic, market, financial and policy research and consulting services for over 40 years. The MPG is a separate, non-affiliated entity dedicated to new market policy and analysis. The MPG mission is to apply research methods rooted in economic theory and statistical applications to inform regulatory policy decisions in the rapidly growing legal medical and recreational marijuana markets.