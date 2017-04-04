About this product
Blue Dragon is a crossbetween Blueberry and the legendary sativa Sour Diesel. It gives users an intense euphoric feeling and a heavy body buzz. Aromas are sour fuel and sweet berry. Outdoor!
About this strain
Thought to have originated in California, Blue Dragon is a cross of two classic strains, the indica-dominant Blueberry and sativa-dominant Sour Diesel. The flowers of this strain often turn dark purple and are covered in bright orange pistils and white trichomes. Blue Dragon is usually potent, giving consumers an intensely euphoric feeling and heavy body buzz. Its aroma and flavor are what you might expect given its lineage: equal parts sour fuel and sweet berry.
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Marks Organix
Organic flowers, capsules, tinctures, concentrates, edibles, fast and free delivery service, available seven days a week, 10-10pm