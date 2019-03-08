Loading…
Logo for the brand Matter

Matter

Citral Glue Pre-Roll 1g 2-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

Citral Glue effects

Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!