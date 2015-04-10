About this product
Medi-Haze is a strain that may help with focus and energy as well as inflammation relief. These heavy buds are speckled with bright white trichomes and offer a piney & spicy flavor profile. Often rich in CBD amounts this strain could be perfect to relax the day away.
MediHaze (or CBD Medi Haze) is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by CBD Crew that crosses genetics from Super Silver Haze, Neville’s Haze, and an undisclosed CBD-rich parent. Its THC to CBD ratio typically comes out 1:1, but some seeds will offer a doubled CBD content. THC and CBD’s synergy provide relief to a variety of symptoms, some of which include pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Pine, mint, and spice aromas burst from MediHaze buds in a fragrant introduction to its clear-headed, uplifting effects.
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Focused
43% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
5% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
About this brand
Mayflower
Mayflower Medicinals is a local Commonwealth of Massachusetts cannabis brand dedicated to providing the highest quality medical cannabis products & services in a safe, secure and professionally managed environment. The brand was born within the heart of New England and is known for its consistent quality, wide variety of unique strains and reliable availability. It is currently sold in various retailers throughout the region as well as in Mayflower branded dispensaries in Allston (medical) and Worcester (recreational).