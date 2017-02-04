MEDCo
Pine Cone
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Pine Cone effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
80% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
60% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
20% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
80% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
80% of people say it helps with pain
Fatigue
60% of people say it helps with fatigue
