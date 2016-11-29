- Citrus
- Peppery
- Pine
Cinex, a hybrid of parents Cinderella 99 and Vortex, has a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
894
Find Cinex nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cinex nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Cinex
Hang tight. We're looking for Cinex nearby.