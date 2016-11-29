ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cinex
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cinex

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.3 894 reviews

Cinex

aka Cenex

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 145 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 894 reviews

Cinex
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Cinex, a hybrid of parents Cinderella 99 and Vortex, has a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood.

Effects

Show all

619 people reported 4461 effects
Happy 53%
Energetic 53%
Uplifted 51%
Focused 47%
Creative 44%
Stress 31%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 24%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

894

more reviews
write a review

Find Cinex nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cinex nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Green Ribbon
Green Ribbon
More upliftingLeafly flower for Super Sour Diesel
Super Sour Diesel
More humuleneLeafly flower for Liberty Haze
Liberty Haze
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Acapulco Gold
Acapulco Gold
More THCLeafly flower for Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for White Fire OG
White Fire OG
More happyLeafly flower for Jesus OG
Jesus OG
More happyLeafly flower for Quantum Kush
Quantum Kush
More euphoric
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Cinex
User uploaded image of Cinex
User uploaded image of Cinex
User uploaded image of Cinex
User uploaded image of Cinex
User uploaded image of Cinex
User uploaded image of Cinex
more photos

Found in

Preview for Limonene-dominant strains
Limonene-dominant strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Vortex
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Cinex
First strain child
Blue Cinex
child
Second strain child
Pine Cone
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Cinex

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cinex nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for Growing Cinex Cannabis
Tips for Growing Cinex Cannabis
The 5 Easiest Cannabis Strains to Grow for Beginners
The 5 Easiest Cannabis Strains to Grow for Beginners
7 Stimulating Cannabis Strains for Your Next Hike
7 Stimulating Cannabis Strains for Your Next Hike
12 sessionable cannabis strains for a leisurely smoke sesh
12 sessionable cannabis strains for a leisurely smoke sesh

Most popular in