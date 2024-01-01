  • This bubbler has a carb on the top for more airflow and options. No need to pull the stem out.
  • Both the slide and the mouthpiece are removable pieces on this bubbler to make cleaning easier.
  • Water allows all flavors to be tasted, adding moisture and helps remove harmful substances.
  • MediBubbler is guaranteed to be smooth and we know you will love your new piece.
MediBubbler Smooth Bubbler

MediBubbler Smooth Bubbler

GUARANTEED TO BE SMOOTH
Weed grinders, pipes, bongs, & rolling

Bubblers
MediBubbler Smooth Bubbler, Water Pipe, and Hookah with Removable Pieces, Inline Percolator & Carb
by MediBubbler Smooth Bubbler