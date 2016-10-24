At 900mg THC & 900mg CBD in each bottle, this tincture is made for those looking for the perfect balance between a “head” and “body” high.



Infused with cannabinoid-rich Cannabis & Hemp, this synergistic blend takes advantage of the entourage effect that only exists when utilizing full-spectrum cannabis and hemp. This universal blend will provide an intoxicating yet grounding experience to support you both physically and mentally. Start low and slow to find the right level for you.



When formulating and creating our products, we choose to use natural ingredients (whole herbs, flowers, roots, and berries) rather than artificial ingredients. Our products are cruelty-free, made by scratch, and poured with love.