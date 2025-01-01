We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
MedMen RED
The Way Cannabis Should Be.
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Vaping
Edibles
Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers
15 products
Vape pens
Grand Daddy Purple - 1g Cartridge
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Pineapple Express - 1 Gram Vape
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Strawnana - 1 Gram Vape
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Strawnana – 1g Vape Cartridge
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Purple Punch - 1 Gram Vape
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Sour Diesel – 1g Vape Cartridge
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Durban Poison - 1 Gram Vape
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Pineapple Express – 1g Vape Cartridge
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Grand Daddy Purple – 1g Vape Cartridge
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Northern Lights - 1 Gram Vape
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Jack Herer - 1g Vape Cartridge
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Maui Wowie - 1 Gram Vape
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Northern Lights - 1 Gram Vape
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Fire OG - 1g Cartridge
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Purple Punch – 1g Vape Cartridge
by MedMen RED
