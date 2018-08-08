About this product
The ever popular Pineapple Express remains sought not just for it's novelty association with a certain movie but it's unique fruity terpene profile and uplifting effects. A flavor like you're drinking a tropical fruit smoothie and a hard hitting, energizing buzz.
About this strain
Pineapple, also known as "Pineapple OG," is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.