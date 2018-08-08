The ever popular Pineapple Express remains sought not just for it's novelty association with a certain movie but it's unique fruity terpene profile and uplifting effects. A flavor like you're drinking a tropical fruit smoothie and a hard hitting, energizing buzz.

