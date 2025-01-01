We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
MedMen RED
The Way Cannabis Should Be.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Vaping
Edibles
MedMen RED products
61 products
Flower
Crostata
by MedMen RED
Flower
Lemon Zest
by MedMen RED
Flower
Red Thai
by MedMen RED
Flower
Sweet Cream
by MedMen RED
Pre-rolls
Hybrid - Multipack - 7ct
by MedMen RED
Gummies
Lime Gummies - 100mg - 10ct
by MedMen RED
Flower
Sour OG
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Grand Daddy Purple - 1g Cartridge
by MedMen RED
Flower
Premium Jack
by MedMen RED
Flower
Angels Kush
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Pineapple Express - 1 Gram Vape
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Strawnana - 1 Gram Vape
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Strawnana – 1g Vape Cartridge
by MedMen RED
Vape pens
Purple Punch - 1 Gram Vape
by MedMen RED
Flower
Sherbert Mintz - 3.5 Flower
by MedMen RED
Beverages
Watermelon - 10mg THC-infused Sparkling Beverage
by MedMen RED
Flower
Mimosa Sunshine - 3.5 Flower
by MedMen RED
Flower
Blueberry - 3.5 Flower
by MedMen RED
Flower
Kushlato
by MedMen RED
Gummies
Mango - Gummies - 10ct
by MedMen RED
Gummies
Pineapple - Gummies - 10ct
by MedMen RED
Flower
Georgia Pie - 3.5 Flower
by MedMen RED
Flower
Papaya - 3.5 Flower
by MedMen RED
Flower
Strawberry Fields - 3.5 Flower
by MedMen RED
