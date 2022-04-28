About this product
Magnetic pod works with ALPHA BATTERY or BIG STIZY BATTERY
NOT FOR SALE in the following states: AK, AZ, AR, CO, DE, ID, IA, NE, MS, MT, RI, UT
91% Delta 8 = 910mg per cartridge
Infused w/ Organic Full Spectrum terpenes encourages the Entourage Effect experience
Ultra Premium Copper Core Magnetic Pod: Lead-Free, Heavy Metal-Free
Safest Delta-8 in the market guaranteed FREE of pesticides, synthetic viscosity blends, PG, VG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E Acetate
Ingredients: Organic hemp derived Delta 8 Distillate + Full Spectrum terpenes
Works w/ ALPHA Signature Starter Kit Battery available in Silver or Gold
Disclosures:
DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT
Consult a physician before using this product
Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.
Delta 8 THC will likely cause you to fail a drug test. Do not use this product if you need to pass a drug test.
Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to confirm with your local state laws. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. MedPlex is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.
Potential Benefits Experienced with Delta 8:
Mood boost/Happier
Calm/relaxed
Soothes aches & pains
Motivating
Better sleep
Increased sex drive
Less nauseous
Increased appetite
What Is Delta-8 THC?
While it isn’t the most popular cannabinoid found in cannabis, it is one of the four most prominent out of more than one-hundred compounds that naturally occur. Delta-8 delivers psychotropic effects, yet it is less potent than its close relative, Delta-9 THC. It also occurs in very small concentrations, which increases its value due to the intricate process that involves extraction, isolation, conversion, and refinement. Though it is a complex process to obtain large concentrations of Delta-8 THC, there are methods of creating Delta-8 THC that are less difficult.
All in all, Delta-8 is a powerful cannabinoid that has a lot to offer. It is an isomer of CBD and a derivative of hemp and CBD and is completely legal if the final product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
The Difference Between Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC
While they are two separate chemical compounds native to the cannabis plant, they are closely related by sharing many similarities. In fact, the only real difference is its placement. Both Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC contain double bonds, yet Delta-8 contains the bond on the 8th carbon chain, while Delta-9 contains the bond on the 9th carbon chain, hence the names.
Besides the bonds, the Endocannabinoid System’s (ECS) receptors react relatively similarly, they both present a similar structure, and they also share many similar properties. If you’re missing out on all the fun and benefits of THC common in marijuana, you will be thrilled to learn that both Tetrahydrocannabinol cannabinoids serve the same purpose as one another, acting as the ideal solution for both medicinal and recreational use.
While they are different compounds with many similarities, there isn’t too much that separates the two. They both bind to the CB1 receptor and offer psychotropic effects; however, Delta-8 THC is half as strong, delivering a lower potency, which some find more tolerable and suitable for recreational use.
The Difference Between Delta-8 THC and CBD
When it comes to the comparison of Delta-8 and CBD, the differences between the two are a bit more balanced than the similarities Delta-8 and Delta-9 have. This is because CBD is chemically much different from Delta-8 THC. For instance, Delta-8 is a psychoactive cannabinoid, and CBD is not. Additionally, scientists have conducted research on CBD much more and the benefits that it offers are vast. Here is a brief list comparing the two to show the differences between them.
Delta-8 THC
Psychoactive
High Probability of Failing a Drug Test
Found in Low Concentrations
Used Medicinally and Recreationally
Binds to CB1 Receptors and Relation to CB2 Receptors
CBD
Non-Psychoactive
Low Probability of Failing a Drug Test
Found in High Concentrations
Commonly Used Medicinally
Binds to CB1 Receptors
Is Delta-8 Legal?
Though many may find the legality of Delta-8 THC confusing, it is indeed federally legal in most states. The legality of hemp changed because of the 2018 Farm Bill, which is also known as The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018. With the new law, it specifically states that all derivatives, isomers, and cannabinoids in hemp are legal provided that the final products contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
What is quite fascinating is that cannabis has been federally illegal since the 1920s, though under the eye of the law, millions of people have continued to use it. The Government has portrayed cannabis in the most negative way, yet hemp is now federally legal, and marijuana is legal in some states medicinally and recreationally.
About this strain
Candyland, also known as "Kandyland," is a sativa marijuana strain bred from Granddaddy Purple and Bay Platinum Cookies. Golden hairs weave through Candyland’s thick coat of sugar-like trichomes and highlight the compact, camouflage-colored buds. This strain grows well indoors and out, and patients turn to Candyland when trying to moderate pain, muscle tension, and sour moods. Candyland offers uplifting and stimulating effects, making it a perfect strain for social gatherings or creative pastimes.
Candyland effects
Reported by real people like you
837 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MedPlex
MedPlex’s primary commitment is to offer high-quality products to its customers. MedPlex sells CBD, CBG and Delta-8 products in the form of oils, tinctures, balms, creams, skin treatments, vape cartridges/pods, gummies and chocolates.
MedPlex only uses organic hemp sourced from ethically managed American farms and works locally, manufacturing its main products in California. With third-party lab tests, MedPlex guarantees the labeling on its products, which tell the consumer the CBD and THC content of each product.
MedPlex uses MCT oils and Hemp oils for tinctures which can also be used in bulletproof coffee, salad dressings, and smoothies, to help with digestion.
Boasting products that are free from any heavy metals or pesticide contamination,
MedPlex derives its CBD with supercritical CO2 extraction, which produces CBD products of the highest quality. CO2 extraction is sustainable for the environment and preserves the beneficial molecules of the extract with low temperatures.
This company ensures that all of their products are pure and safe to use, even for people with lowered immune system capabilities. Its mission is to make CBD a part of every healthy household.
