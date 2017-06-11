Meraki Gardens
Star Dawg Pre-Roll 0.5g
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. You will be impressed as you inhale the earthy pine aroma and taste the pungent diesel ﬂavor that has hint of lemon. You’ll experience a huge burst of energy and an urge to be social and talkative, although you may fall into ﬁts of giggles here and there. These potent sativa effects will bring you to extreme activities and an uplifted sativa head buzz.
Stardawg effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
