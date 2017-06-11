About this product

Stardawg, possibly named after the bright, sparkling trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. You will be impressed as you inhale the earthy pine aroma and taste the pungent diesel ﬂavor that has hint of lemon. You’ll experience a huge burst of energy and an urge to be social and talkative, although you may fall into ﬁts of giggles here and there. These potent sativa effects will bring you to extreme activities and an uplifted sativa head buzz.