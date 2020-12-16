Meraki Gardens
Triangle Mints Pre-Roll 0.5g
Triangle Mints is also famously known for its addictive ﬂavor. As you pull apart each bud, fresh aromas of sharp mint and sweet herbs are released, with a potent fuel effect after you light up. The ﬂavor has rich herbal overtones and a spicy mint as you exhale. The onset is almost immediate, infusing you with happy euphoria and focused energy. You’ll feel a deep physical relaxation that accompanies this head high, leaving you anchored to the world below as your mind soars to new heights.
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
35% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
