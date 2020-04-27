Wedding Pie is full of crystal trichomes and is deﬁnitely beautiful enough to be your wedding topper. This selection of Wedding Pie portrays both parents exactly how we wanted. The aroma is full of sweet vanilla cake with grape pixie stick sweetness on the back end. It has very calming effects so if you get nervous in social settings this strain is perfect for you. Don’t be alarmed if your snack plate is full and you are going back for seconds as this strain can promote a healthy appetite.

