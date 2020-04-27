About this product
About this strain
Wedding Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
92 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
13% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!