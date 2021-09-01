MFUSED
Clementine - Full Spectrum Co2 Cartridge
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
CLEMENTINE
Genetics: Tangie x Skunk
Type: SATIVA
Taste: Citrus, Spicy, Sweet
Effect: Energetic, Euphoric, Happy
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
+Full Cannabinoid And Terpene Retention
+100% Pure Cannabis Oil
+Superior Taste And Long Lasting High
+No Artificial Additives, Ever
+Clean Green Certified
+Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides
+Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Our Full Spectrum Co2 cannabis oil is a culmination of artisan excellence, aspiring to balance purity, potency, and flavor. Our flagship full spectrum vapor oil presents a whole plant profile, enhancing full cannabinoid and terpene retention. The MFUSED evolution of super-critical CO2 extraction techniques is completed by utilizing “minimal impact” and organic processing methods that accentuates the natural full plant profile, delivering the best flavor & fragrance of each strain. We “MFUSED” the beneficial elements of cannabis with a vision of feeling good and being happy. Naturally potent, pure and uncut. Follow our journey @mfusedculture
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
367 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
