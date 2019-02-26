Get ready for game day like never before with our Limited Edition Super Lemon Haze Disposable Vape! This two-time Cannabis Cup winning strain produces an uplifting and energetic effect, combined with our High Potency THC Distillate, it is sure to take your game day experience to the next level and have you feeling like a true MVP.



This Limited Edition Vape is only available for a limited time, so don't wait! Elevate your game day with our exclusive drop and cheer your team the right way!

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

+ Superior Taste And Immediate Peak High

+ THC Distillate With Strain-Specific Cannabis Terpenes

+ No Artificial Additives, Ever

+ Clean Green Certified

+ Independently Tested To Ensure No Harmful Pesticides

+ Genuine CCELL Hardware (universal 510 thread)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Our most powerful vapor oil, this highly purified concentrate packs a punch you feel instantly. Boasting the highest percentage THC with a superior flavor profile, potently noteworthy. After distillation, we re-infuse cannabis terpenes, the unique natural flavor molecules found in cannabis, for a superior taste and immediate peak high.

⬪

Isolating THC using multi filtration extraction (MFE) with a focus on having the highest levels of purity & potency

⬪

Utilizing the most advanced wiped-film short path molecular distillation and cannabinoid isolation technology, our pure golden THC Clear concentrate packs a Kung-Fu punch. By optimizing the steam capture of pure THC oil, we ensure that our Clear is fully activated and ready to make an instantaneous impact. Fans often describe the high from our Clear as euphoric or almost psychedelic. Your ideal partner for transcending metaphysical boundaries. Follow our journey @mfusedculture