Mile 62 Cosmic Cannabis
Stardawg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
See the world from another perspective 62 Miles up where space begins. Mile 62 is Rev’s newest class of grower curated flower that’s truly out of this world. Featuring a mix of legendary and unique genetics and undergoing several rounds of pheno-hunting, these cultivars received extra time and attention from seedling to dispensary counter. Mile 62 strains are always hand trimmed, and grower selected for their intense flavors, aromas, high TAC and terpene content. Given the higher cost associated with producing these strains; including more production runs for pheno-hunting, additional nutrients, time of hand trimming, and overall top-notch quality and testing, Mile 62 strains will command a higher price relative to other flower in-store.
Strain Type: Hybrid (65S/35I) | Genetics: Chem Dawg #4 & Tres Dawg
Stardawg’s aroma is very earthy, with heavy pine notes that are followed by sour, chemical undertones. Patient's report Stardawg can be uplifting and stable with a euphoric, but logical cerebral effect. May help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders.
Strain Type: Hybrid (65S/35I) | Genetics: Chem Dawg #4 & Tres Dawg
Stardawg’s aroma is very earthy, with heavy pine notes that are followed by sour, chemical undertones. Patient's report Stardawg can be uplifting and stable with a euphoric, but logical cerebral effect. May help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders.
Stardawg effects
Reported by real people like you
530 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!