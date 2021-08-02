About this product

See the world from another perspective 62 Miles up where space begins. Mile 62 is Rev’s newest class of grower curated flower that’s truly out of this world. Featuring a mix of legendary and unique genetics and undergoing several rounds of pheno-hunting, these cultivars received extra time and attention from seedling to dispensary counter. Mile 62 strains are always hand trimmed, and grower selected for their intense flavors, aromas, high TAC and terpene content. Given the higher cost associated with producing these strains; including more production runs for pheno-hunting, additional nutrients, time of hand trimming, and overall top-notch quality and testing, Mile 62 strains will command a higher price relative to other flower in-store.



Strain Type: Hybrid (65S/35I) | Genetics: Chem Dawg #4 & Tres Dawg



Stardawg’s aroma is very earthy, with heavy pine notes that are followed by sour, chemical undertones. Patient's report Stardawg can be uplifting and stable with a euphoric, but logical cerebral effect. May help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders.