Millennium Farms
Practicing organic and exceeding expectations since 2009
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
21 products
Pre-rolls
Alien Rift Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Millennium Farms
THC 17.73%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cookies Confidential Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Millennium Farms
THC 16.6%
CBD 0%
Flower
Jaeger
by Millennium Farms
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cherry Pie Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Millennium Farms
THC 17.2%
CBD 0%
Flower
Alien Rift
by Millennium Farms
THC 21.5%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Slurricane Pre-Roll 2.5g 5-Pack
by Millennium Farms
THC 18.09%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Jaeger Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Millennium Farms
THC 18.56%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Black Cherry Soda Pre-roll 0.5g
by Millennium Farms
THC 17.43%
CBD 0.07%
Pre-rolls
Samoas Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Millennium Farms
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Dutch Hindu Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Millennium Farms
THC 17.72%
CBD 0%
Flower
Samoas
by Millennium Farms
THC 21.97%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Bubba Kush Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Millennium Farms
THC 18.24%
CBD 0%
Flower
Millennium Bubba Kush
by Millennium Farms
THC 14.1%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Slurricane Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Millennium Farms
THC 18.09%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cherry Pie
by Millennium Farms
THC 17.2%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
GSCG Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Millennium Farms
THC 16.89%
CBD 0%
Flower
Millennium Blue Fruit Snax
by Millennium Farms
THC 17.3%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Perma Glue Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Millennium Farms
THC 20.1%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lavender
by Millennium Farms
THC 21.05%
CBD 0%
Flower
Millennium Sugar Plum
by Millennium Farms
THC 20.09%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
GSCG
by Millennium Farms
THC 16.67%
CBD 0.09%
