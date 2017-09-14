Mind Bender
Locktite
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Locktite effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!