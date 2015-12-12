ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 15 reviews

Mt. Rainier

aka Mount Rainier

Mt. Rainier

As beautiful as the snowcapped mountain this strain was named after, the resinous Mt. Rainier hybrid was bred by RedEyed Genetics and hails from the Pacific Northwest. Northern Lights #5 meets White Lotus to create these frosty flowers that unleash scents of sweet citrus and fresh pine. This hybrid is great for daytime use, but don’t overdo it if you intend to stay functional and productive.

Lineage

White Lotus
Northern Lights #5
Mt. Rainier
Locktite
Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Most popular in