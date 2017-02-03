About this product

This 1000mg tincture is a unique combination of both Delta 8 and Delta 10. It boasts a light heady feeling compared to most Delta 8 products which give you an overall body feel. We've found Delta 10 to be more energizing than Delta 8 and it might be a perfect daytime cannabinoid!



This product is legal according to federal law and many state laws, as it is 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain any ∆9 THC.



Type: ∆8 and ∆10 (Hybrid)

Carrier Oil: MCT (Medium Chain Triglyceride) and Hemp Seed Oil

Taste: Slight Blueberry

Bottle size: 30mL

Delta THC Per Bottle/Per Serving: 700mg Delta 8 & 300mg Delta 10

Extraction Material: Hemp

Original Extraction Method: Ethanol

Flavors (Terpenes) : Sour Diesel and Blueberry OG

Key Ingredients: Delta 10 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆10THC) Delta 8 Tetrahydrocannabinol (∆8THC)

Final Thoughts: Delta Effex is making their market in the D8 and D10 space with premier products. This company is a part of Savage Enterprises, which has been around since 2013. They're known for their amazing cartridges, so it's no wonder that when we met this company at the Atlanta CBD Expo, we were also impressed. This tincture is a perfect combination of the Delta 10 and Delta 8 and is ideal for those who want more of a head experience and less body sensation. And, unlike other tinctures, this one tastes pretty good; you'll notice a light blueberry taste!



While refrigeration is not required, it can certainly help with prolonging the life of this tincture. Certainly don't store in a humid area.



Delta 8 THC is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Delta Effex's Vibin Hybrid distillate are 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC or any CBD. However, MBH and Delta Effex do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to determine that. MBH retains the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with the 2018 Farm Bill. MBH is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.



We do not have sufficient data to say anything definitively, but Delta 8 THC metabolites may trigger many drug tests looking for Delta 9 THC metabolites. As a precaution, you should not take this product if you need to pass a drug test.



Shipping



Due to Delta 8 and Delta 10 THC either being illegal or not explicitly legal according to state laws, this product does not ship to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Utah. It is your responsibility to determine if Delta 8 is legal in your state.



USE RESPONSIBLY. DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT. DO NOT USE IF YOU'RE PREGNANT.



Must be 21 to buy and use these tinctures and all Delta 10 products.



