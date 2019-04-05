About this product
About this strain
Blue Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
