Hybrid

4.7 534 reviews

Blue Cookies

aka Blueberry Cookies, Blue GSC

Blue Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between two celebrity strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Novice consumers should approach Blue Cookies with modesty, but this strain’s potency is perfect for hard-to-impress veterans. You may also come across another variation of Blue Cookies, a select Girl Scout Cookies phenotype that lacks the Blueberry genetics.

343 people reported 2853 effects
Relaxed 75%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 58%
Uplifted 42%
Hungry 28%
Stress 39%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 30%
Pain 28%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 2%
Headache 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Blue Cookies
Strain child
Blue Sherbert
child

Most popular in