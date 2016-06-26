About this product

Our first CBD strain is a fine selection of the type 1:1, so it contains as much CBD as THC. CBD Star contains about 12% of both of them; this makes this strain adaptable for many uses, both recreational and medical. In the second case, it can be successfully used to mitigate chronic pain and fight insomnia, besides many other possible applications. The plant is very robust, compact, early finishing, and has a fresh aroma of incense and musk that will surprise and entertain even the most experienced smoker.



Available in bags of 2, 5, 10 and 25 seeds.



Kind of seeds: Female

Indoor/Outdoor

90% Indica 10% Sativa

Flowering Time: 8 weeks

Yield: 500-550 gr per sq. mt. indoor, 700gr per plant outdoor

THC: 12%

CBD: 12%



http://www.ministryofcannabis.com/feminized-cannabis-seeds/cbd-star-feminized