1:1 Phantom Balancing CBD Blend - Premium Cured Resin Vape Pen 0.5g
by Mistifi
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
For the purest and most powerful vaping experience, ease into serenity with Phantom. Introducing our balancing 1:1 CBD to THC triple-strain blend made from our pure, uncut premium cured resin; free from additives, flavorings, diluents, thickening agents, carrier oils, plant wax, resin, or chlorophyll; created to promote harmonious balance for both the mind and body. Powered by Hi-Phi™ unrivaled extraction technology, and blended with the expertise found in fine wines and whiskeys, our triple-strain blend delivers 3X the flower, 3X the experience. Phantom is aromatic and flavorful with natural notes of juniper, woody, and citrus; expertly made for our premium pen, to promote a powerful experience for whole-body wellness. Unleash the wondrous power of nature and with a perfectly balanced high. Serenity is yours with Phantom by MISTIFI™.
About this strain
Hellfire OG is a California hybrid strain that crosses Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush. Another robust and powerfully euphoric addition to the OG family tree, Hellfire OG is the perfect THC powerhouse for the cannabis veteran or the patient needing potent relief. In a show of its genetic line, Hellfire OG carries that signature OG smell of lemon diesel and earthy spice.
Hellfire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mistifi
Celebrate the wondrous power of nature with Mistifi, the makers of the first and only triple strain premium cured resin vape pens.
At our base in Sonoma County, our unique triple-strain blends are crafted for cannabis flower connoisseurs using the same expertise found in fine wines, to create smooth and flavorful aromas with reliable consistency every time. Our master blender expertly curates and combines three premium cured resins, which produces a uniquely powerful ‘super-entourage’ experience, that goes beyond full spectrum.
Each triple-strain blend by MISTIFI™ yields a truly outstanding vaping experience: free from additives, flavors, diluents, thickening agents, carrier oils, plant wax, resin and chlorophyll.
