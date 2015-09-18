For the purest and most powerful vaping experience, ease into serenity with Phantom. Introducing our balancing 1:1 CBD to THC triple-strain blend made from our pure, uncut premium cured resin; free from additives, flavorings, diluents, thickening agents, carrier oils, plant wax, resin, or chlorophyll; created to promote harmonious balance for both the mind and body. Powered by Hi-Phi™ unrivaled extraction technology, and blended with the expertise found in fine wines and whiskeys, our triple-strain blend delivers 3X the flower, 3X the experience. Phantom is aromatic and flavorful with natural notes of juniper, woody, and citrus; expertly made for our premium pen, to promote a powerful experience for whole-body wellness. Unleash the wondrous power of nature and with a perfectly balanced high. Serenity is yours with Phantom by MISTIFI™.