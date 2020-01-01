MJardin Management is a highly specialized professional cannabis cultivation management company that provides select cannabis businesses across the United States with turnkey cannabis cultivation management services. Our experience, technical expertise, unceasing pursuit of industry innovations and adherence to best practices allow MJardin to provide our clients with best-in-class service.Our mission is to provide long-term marijuana cultivation solutions that increase yields, decrease costs, and in-turn add profits to our clients’ bottom line. MJardin is able to assist with cannabis cultivation in all legal markets including CBD-only, medical, and recreational/adult-use.