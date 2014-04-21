About this product
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
