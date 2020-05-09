THCa is isolating the active ingredient in cannabis before it its activated. When ingested THCa is non psychoactive but still has medicinal properties like anti-inflammation, anti-nausea, and pain relief.



THCa is unique because you can eat or drink it without getting "high" or you can smoke it to release higher levels of THC. When you heat THCa it activates and then will convert to THC.



Our Desert Sand THCa is a fine and sand-like consistency, and has been more preferred as an additive to an individuals current cannabis regime, i.e. sprinkling it in a joint, toping a bowl off, etc.