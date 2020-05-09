About this product
THCa is isolating the active ingredient in cannabis before it its activated. When ingested THCa is non psychoactive but still has medicinal properties like anti-inflammation, anti-nausea, and pain relief.
THCa is unique because you can eat or drink it without getting "high" or you can smoke it to release higher levels of THC. When you heat THCa it activates and then will convert to THC.
Our Desert Sand THCa is a fine and sand-like consistency, and has been more preferred as an additive to an individuals current cannabis regime, i.e. sprinkling it in a joint, toping a bowl off, etc.
About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Gorilla Breath crosses Original Glue with OGKB to get a hybrid with a high resin production and a strong OG aroma. With a delicious flavor profile including notes of pine, fuel, chocolate, and diesel, you’ll surely want to try this strain.
Gorilla Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
39% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
17% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Monster Xtracts
Monster Xtracts is a cannabis manufacture based out of Jackson, MI specializing is a wide variety of products. We work on the leading the industry through innovation and adaptation. Looking to create abundance for all.
When we extract and manufacture cannabis-derived products we strive to educate our consumers, break stigma, and make cannabis as accessible as possible and we believe everyone should be able to truly enjoy a life enhanced by cannabis. Free of judgement, of pain, and of harmful additives and chemicals.
We create cannabis extracts like Caviar, THCa, Sauce on the Rocks, Diamonds in Sauce, Sugar, and more. We also work hard to create edible products and accessible medicine. Our Monster Medibles and RSO are top sellers around the state. Each product is made in small batches to create the best quality possible.
