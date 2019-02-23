Moon Flower CBD
About this product
If you like the authentic and very recognizable taste of the cannabis plant, then this is the product for you! With all organic flavors that come straight from the source, this highly concentrated tincture is a great choice for the avid CBD user! Each 1ml pipette of this 1,500mg tincture will give you 50mg of CBD per dose!
Cherry Wine effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
