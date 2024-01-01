THC Blend Indoor Flower (28G /1 Ounce) – Banana Pancakes

by Moon Men
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Indulge in the Sweet Essence of Banana Pancakes with Moon Men's THC Blend Indoor Flower

Discover a Unique and Luxurious Cannabis Experience

Priced at $120.49, Moon Men's THC Blend Indoor Flower – Banana Pancakes offers a unique and luxurious cannabis experience. This product features 28 grams (1 ounce) of premium indoor flower, infused with the delightful flavors of sweet bananas and earthy undertones.

Key Features:

Sweet Banana Flavors and Earthy Undertones: The Banana Pancakes strain combines the sweetness of bananas with earthy notes, creating a memorable and enjoyable experience.
Premium Indoor Cultivation: Grown indoors, this flower ensures top-quality potency and purity, providing a superior cannabis experience.
Generous 28 Gram Quantity: With a full ounce of flower, you have ample supply for multiple sessions, ensuring lasting enjoyment.
Versatile Use: Ideal for various consumption methods, this flower caters to diverse preferences and occasions.
Potent and Memorable Experience: Specifically designed for cannabis connoisseurs, Banana Pancakes delivers a powerful and luxurious experience.

Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed:

Free Shipping on Orders Over $50: Enjoy the added convenience of free shipping on orders exceeding $50.
Guaranteed Satisfaction: Moon Men commits to providing high-quality products and ensuring customer satisfaction.
Hassle-Free Refunds: If you’re not completely satisfied, hassle-free refunds are available.
Secure Payments: Shop with confidence, knowing that your transaction is secure.

Moon Men's THC Blend Indoor Flower – Banana Pancakes is more than just a cannabis product; it's an invitation to a sweet and luxurious cannabis journey. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or seeking a special treat, this flower is your gateway to an elevated experience.

About this strain

Banana Pancakes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apples & Bananas and Pancakes. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Banana Pancakes is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Banana Pancakes typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Banana Pancakes’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Pancakes, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Moon Men
Moon Men
We Pride ourselves on being the industry leader for small batch indoor flowers, pre-rolled joints and edibles . At Moon Men we are passionate about what we do. By putting quality first we allow for a complete “out of this world” experience.

At Moon Men we focus on quality and transparency. All our products are made in house allowing us to have complete control over what we source and put out to the public. Not only do we lead the industry in product quality and bag appeal, we back it up with “full panel” lab tests on all of our Delta 8, HHC, and CBD products.

