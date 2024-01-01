Bangarang

Bred by Exotic Genetix using a Rainbow Chip male and a Bonkers female. Buds are a dense, cookies dominant structure with a soft, sage green color with eye popping purple compliments. The smell is warming, reminiscent of baked lemons which leaves the user with a relaxed, comfortable experience.

Bangarang is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Bangarang is 26.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Bangarang typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Bangarang’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bangarang, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Tier II OLCC licensed producer in the Willamette Valley. Home of Alpha Blue. We specialize in unique genetics grown indoors under Fluence BioEngineering LED fixtures. We run living soil and an integrated pest management protocol that focuses on predatory mites and minimal spraying. We are obsessed with growing the best cannabis. We know you have a lot of choices in the Oregon market and we appreciate when you choose Mother Magnolia Cannabis Co

