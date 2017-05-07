Loading…
Logo for the brand Moto Perpetuo Farm

Moto Perpetuo Farm

Super Kush Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Super Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
59 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!