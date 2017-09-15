MPX Melting Point Extracts
Dark Star Cured Resin Sugar Wax 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Our wax is available in a range of textures from a soft and creamy to a dry and sugary consistency.
Dark Star effects
Reported by real people like you
187 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!