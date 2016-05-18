MPX Melting Point Extracts
Jillybean Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Our sugar is formed from high terpene content that separates from tiny THCa crystals, creating a wet sugar consistency, often creating a sauce like texture. MPX sugar is typically more potent than batter products, but with similar terpene contents.
Jillybean effects
Reported by real people like you
748 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!