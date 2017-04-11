About this product
About this strain
Madman OG effects
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
44% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
