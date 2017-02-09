MPX Melting Point Extracts
Silverback Gorilla Disposable Vape 0.3g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
Silverback Gorilla effects
Reported by real people like you
117 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
