About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
About this strain
Tangie Cookies by Elev8 Seeds was a no-brainer cross of excellent genetics. Created by crossing GSC Thin Mint and Tangie, this dense, resin-clad bud expresses a loud orange peel aroma. The plant is rather vigorous, offering a generous yield over its 10-week flowering cycle. Tangie Cookies is an extremely potent strain that has been known to produce a terpene profile that can reach 3-5%. Enjoy the stimulating and uplifting effects of Tangie Cookies outdoors or among friends to get the most out of this fine, flavorful flower.
Tangie Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
79% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
69% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
27% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
MPX Melting Point Extracts
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.