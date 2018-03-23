MPX Melting Point Extracts
Tangie Disposable Pen 0.3g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product
All MPX cartridges are safe, effective, and consistently dosed cannabis products that do not contain artificial flavors or cutting agents of any kind (including vitamin E acetate). We exclusively use CCELL technology that is 3rd party tested and verified free of heavy metals, ensuring the highest quality components for maximum compatibility with all our products.
Tangie Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
