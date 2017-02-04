About this product
MPX shatter is completely translucent, making it very aesthetically appealing. It can be a very stable or glass-like consistency, making it easy to break into small manageable pieces for easy dosing.
White OG, also known as "White OG Kush" and "White Kush OG," is an indica marijuana strain that was first bred by Karma Genetics by crossing The White with SFV OG Kush. This indica strain inherits the telltale kush aroma of earthy pine and lemon as well as The White’s heavy trichome coverage. This 2010 and 2014 Cannabis Cup champ is popularly cultivated indoors with a 65 to 75 day flowering time.
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
We are devoted to providing the cleanest and most effective premium cannabis concentrates.