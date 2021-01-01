CANNABIS CATECHISM: Promoting the Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant / Gift Book Edition
Product rating:
About this product
The MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM is a small, practical handbook about the subject matter at hand and
stages a timely grand entrance into today’s modern society, plagued with social ills and trials for a correct
conscience, regarding the moral and responsible consumption of recreational cannabis. Parents may
want to incorporate the Cannabis Catechism to initiate candid conversations about recreational marijuana to their kids.
"PARENTS? When will you talk to your kids about cannabis, if not NOW?"
From Parents to Kids….from Kids to Parents…each directs a moral message to one another—one that promotes morality
and moderation in consumption…and another message that inspires parents and teens to nurture vital
conversations in the home concerning the use of recreational marijuana. The fictitious author, MR CANNABISrc, is a divine cannabis prophet sent forth by God to Mankind to speak of truth and goodness about the Vices and Virtues of the cannabis plant.
The MCrc Cannabis Catechism handbook focuses its messages towards teens & college-age adults, stressing the the many social and educational hazards as reasons why to VOLUNTEER a pledge to their parents to "Wait Till 25" before starting recreational cannabis and alcohol consumption. In the end, MR CANNABISrc delivers the TEN COMMANDMENTS for Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant to all Mankind, emphasizing the First Commandment to be the most important one of all: "PLEDGE." "WAIT TILL 25!"
stages a timely grand entrance into today’s modern society, plagued with social ills and trials for a correct
conscience, regarding the moral and responsible consumption of recreational cannabis. Parents may
want to incorporate the Cannabis Catechism to initiate candid conversations about recreational marijuana to their kids.
"PARENTS? When will you talk to your kids about cannabis, if not NOW?"
From Parents to Kids….from Kids to Parents…each directs a moral message to one another—one that promotes morality
and moderation in consumption…and another message that inspires parents and teens to nurture vital
conversations in the home concerning the use of recreational marijuana. The fictitious author, MR CANNABISrc, is a divine cannabis prophet sent forth by God to Mankind to speak of truth and goodness about the Vices and Virtues of the cannabis plant.
The MCrc Cannabis Catechism handbook focuses its messages towards teens & college-age adults, stressing the the many social and educational hazards as reasons why to VOLUNTEER a pledge to their parents to "Wait Till 25" before starting recreational cannabis and alcohol consumption. In the end, MR CANNABISrc delivers the TEN COMMANDMENTS for Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant to all Mankind, emphasizing the First Commandment to be the most important one of all: "PLEDGE." "WAIT TILL 25!"
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!