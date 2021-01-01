About this product

IF you are a Cannabis Retail Store or an MMJ Dispensary and would like to offer your customers a bit of entertainment while they wait to be called or they're just shopping around, wouldn’t the MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook look inquisitively attractive sitting on your counters, beckoning a curious on-looker to open its pages for a glance, even just to buy a gift for their special young person? Promote high educational standards for the youth of our country and the support the MCrc Mission to all who enter your front doors.



Here in our MCrcShop, we offer multiple copies at bulk wholesale prices for the SOFT COVER / PAPERBACK FORMAT. You may resell the book at any amount your bottom line requires. Thank you for your business and let us hear how you are doing? BONUS!! FREE SHIPPING TO ALL USA ADDRESSES!