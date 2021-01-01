About this product

The MCrc Bedroom Wall Poster features the MCrc TEN Commandments for Responsible Consumption of the Cannabis Plant. "TEENS! Hang MR CANNABISrc for wall décor and let MCrc be your moral guide-post as you work hard and study effectively while hanging out in your bedroom office."

Also, support and remind your Parents to follow what MR CANNABISrc says... Dimensions 13” x 19”